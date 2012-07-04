(Fixes typo in headline)

Raffles Education Corp looks the most expensive among nine stocks in Singapore's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts. Raffles fares badly on the Relative Valuation Model with a score of 8. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock.

The company's forward 12-month P/E is 25.4 against the 10-year median of 18.5. Its EV/EBITDA is 39.3 against the peer average of 10.7, according to StarMine data.

Raffles' low earnings quality score of 6 suggests poor earnings sustainability.

It also fares badly in the SmartHoldings Model with a score of 23, suggesting potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is up 5.4 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 7.27 percent for the same period based on Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)