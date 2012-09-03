REA Group Ltd and Consolidated Media Holdings
look the most expensive among 55 companies in
Australia's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
REA Group, a real estate advertiser, and Consolidated Media
Holdings, a media company, fare badly on the Relative Valuation
(RV) model with a score of 11 each. The lower the score, the
more expensive the stock.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
Both firms experienced a decline in their Earnings Quality
(EQ) scores after their June quarter results were reported in
August. REA saw a decline of 5 points at 89 while CMH saw a
sharp fall of 46 points at 39.
REA and CMH have low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 25
and 23 respectively. CMH also has a low SmartHoldings score of
21 while REA has a score of 75.
Of the 17 analysts tracking REA, six rate it at 'strong buy'
or 'buy', eight rank it at 'hold' while three recommend a 'sell'
or 'strong sell' rating.
On the other hand, of the nine analysts tracking CMH, two
rate it at 'strong buy' or 'buy' and seven rank it at 'hold'.
REA and CMH are up 25.6 percent and 45.57 percent
respectively, against a gain of 5.55 percent in the broader
index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)