Real-estate developers Amata Corp. and Sansiri
Public emerge as stand-out performers based on analyst
revisions among 94 companies in Thailand tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Both firms have analyst revision model (ARM) scores of 99
each and analysts have raised EPS estimates on Sansiri by 3.1
percent and on Amata by 0.7 percent over the past month for the
year ending 2012.
Another real-estate firm with a strong ARM score is Ticon
Industrial with 97.
The strong ARM rankings suggest analysts are bullish about
real-estate stocks this year.
Twelve out of 14 analysts have strong buy or buy
recommendations on Amata, while one each has hold and strong
sell ratings on the stock.
While the Thai real-estate sector has outperformed the
broader index year-to-date, it still trades at 64 percent of its
StarMine intrinsic value.
CONTEXT:
On April 4, Amata said it sees strong growth in 2012 revenue
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
