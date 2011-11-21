Regional Container Lines is facing big earnings downgrades by analysts over the past 30 days, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Since November 14, three out of four analysts tracking the Thailand container feeder operator have cut their full-year earnings estimates by nearly 110 percent on average, the third highest in Asia's marine industry.

The analysts have also slashed 2012 EPS estimates on the Thai company by 101 percent.

Regional Container's weak earnings profile is reflected in StarMine's Val-Mo score, which rates companies based on a combination of two value and two momentum metrics.

The company has the lowest Val-Mo score of 1, rival Thoresen Thai Agencies is ranked 39 and Precious Shipping 31. This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks.

Consensus earnings estimates on Regional Container Corp have fallen by nearly 65 percent over the past two weeks versus a 2 percent decline for Precious Shipping's earnings estimates.

CONTEXT:

Regional Container's shares have already taken a beating this year and are down about 59 percent, nearly double the fall in the SET Transportation and Logistics Index.

The company reported net profit of 804 million Thai baht versus 356 million baht a year ago, mainly due to a 1.26 billion gain on sales of fixed assets. The company reported operating losses of 483 million baht, excluding the one-time gain.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, three have a hold rating and two have a strong sell recommendation.

PDF link for company's results:

link.reuters.com/wam25s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)