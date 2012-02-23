Shares in Malaysian lender RHB Capital are up 5.5 percent over the past week accompanied by a 70 percent rise in 5-day average volume over its 30-day average. The increase in price with a surge in volume indicates an uptrend.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, also suggests a new uptrend for RHB Capital's shares. The indicator moved up 2 points to 21 on Thursday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10's indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock cut its 200-day Exponential Moving Average upwards on Wednesday, a bullish move. It has also penetrated its upper Bollinger band, suggesting an upside breakout.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is above its signal line and in the positive zone.

The stock is trading flat at 7.8 ringgit.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)