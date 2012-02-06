Feb 6 Australia's ROC Oil leads the energy sector on a combination of valuation metrics and analysts revision score, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil and gas producer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100 and a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99. The data screens stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have revised the company's 2012 earnings per share upwards by 16.9 percent over the past month.

The company also has a Relative Valuation Model score of 92, suggesting it is cheaper than its peers.

Offshore vessel provider Miclyn Exprees Offshore too scores high with an ARM score of 98 and a Val-Mo score of 97.

CONTEXT:

Shares in ROC Oil have surged nearly 40 percent so far this year and closed at A$0.35 on Monday.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The Analyst Revision Model (ARM) ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The higher the RV, the cheaper the stock. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)