Samart Corp Pcl looks undervalued at current levels among 97 stocks in Thailand tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

On Tuesday, the stock was trading at 8.95 baht, about one-third its intrinsic value of 24.99 baht as calculated by StarMine.

The telecommunications equipment manufacturer scores high on StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model with a score of 99.

The stock also trades at a 22 percent discount to its mean price target of 11.50 baht.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock two rate it a strong buy and one a buy.

Year-to-date the stock is up almost 24 percent compared to a 13 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Another stock trading at one-third its intrinsic value is Khonburi Sugar which also has a high Val-Mo score of 98.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)