Shares of Indonesian cigarette firm HM Sampoerna,
which are up more than 38 percent year-to-date, shows signs of
peaking.
Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, also
shows a bearish divergence as it has set a new 14-day low while
the stock has not.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical signal, fell two points to 52 on Thursday. A reading
above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the signal
line.
The Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut the %D line
downwards in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.
The stock is down 0.65 percent on Thursday, while the
broader index is flat.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/zyz57s
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)