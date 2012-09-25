Indonesia's Sampoerna Agro emerges as the worst performer on earnings quality among 15 companies in the country's consumer staples sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The palm oil manufacturer fares badly with an EQ score of 5, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

Analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm by 1.1 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The company had a negative free cash flow of 42.6 billion rupiah in the June quarter and its free cash flow has lagged net income in the last seven quarters. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

It also has a below-average SmartHoldings score of 39.

The stock is down 1.8 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 1.34 percent in the same period, as of Monday's close.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)