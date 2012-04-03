Australia's Sandfire Resources looks to be the most expensive among 75 stocks in the country's materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The stock trades at a 56 percent premium to its intrinsic value of A$ 5.21 as calculated by StarMine.

It scores poorly on valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 5.

The miner also trades very close to its mean price target of A$ 8.37.

Year-to-date the stock is up 23 percent compared to an over-7 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock one has a strong buy recommendation, three have buy ratings, four have a hold and one a sell.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)