Australia's Sandfire Resources looks to be the most
expensive among 75 stocks in the country's materials sector,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers stocks tracked by at least three analysts.
The stock trades at a 56 percent premium to its intrinsic
value of A$ 5.21 as calculated by StarMine.
It scores poorly on valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum
(Val-Mo) score of 5.
The miner also trades very close to its mean price target of
A$ 8.37.
Year-to-date the stock is up 23 percent compared to an
over-7 percent rise in the benchmark index.
Of the nine analysts tracking the stock one has a strong buy
recommendation, three have buy ratings, four have a hold and one
a sell.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)