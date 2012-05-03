Sansiri Public emerges as a stand-out performer among 21 companies in Thailand's financials sector, based on a combination of valuation metrics and analyst revision scores, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The property developer has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 100 and an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 97.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 91.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, five give it strong buy or buy ratings, two have a hold and one each a strong sell and sell.

The stock is up over 73 percent year-to-date against a rise of nearly 21 percent for the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past .

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)