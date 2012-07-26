* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/waj69s Shares of SATS, which are on an uptrend over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Relative Strength Index shows a bearish divergence as the indicator made lower highs, though the stock price made higher highs.

The RSI has just crossed below 70 from a topping formation.

The MACD has cut below its signal line, which is bearish.

The Money Flow Index is declining, which suggests the price rise is not accompanied by strong volume.

The stock is up more than 6 percent over the past month, in line with the broader index, as of Wednesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)