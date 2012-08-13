Australia's Sedgman emerges as the best performer on earnings quality among 65 companies in the country's industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The resource sector services firm's high earnings quality score of 99 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Two out of nine analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company for the year ending June 2012 by 7 percent over the past month.

The company's gross, operating and net profit margins outperformed the industry medians for the six months ending December 2011.

The company's high Relative Valuation score of 95, suggests the stock is cheaper as compared to its peers.

Its current forward 12-month P/E is 6.9 while its 10-year median is 11.2

The stock was down nearly 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index was up 4 percent, as of Friday's close.

Qantas Airways lags the sector with a low earnings quality score of 8.

CONTEXT:

The company is expected to announce results on Aug 20. Last year it made a net profit of A$26 million, up 4 percent on year.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)