Selamat Sempurna ranks high on valuations among eight stocks in Indonesia's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The automotive and machinery producer has a Value-Momentum score of 92, the best in the sector.

StarMine pegs the company's intrinsic value at 3,682 pesos, while the stock currently trades at 2,050 pesos.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 96, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up more than 15 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 1.28 percent for the same period as of Wednesday's close.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy ratings.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)