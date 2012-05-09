* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/xyc28s

Shares of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, which are down more than 7.5 percent over the last month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, suggests a new downtrend for Sembcorp Marine shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up to 19 on Tuesday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

Also, the stock is just a tad above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, and a drop below will confirm the bearish breakout.

The stock is down 4.7 percent over the past week, while the benchmark index is down 1.5 percent for the same period, based on Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)