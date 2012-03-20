Shares in Semirara Mining Corp, which are up about
14.6 percent in a month, show signs of peaking.
The Philippine miner's stock failed to reach the upper
Bollinger band at Tuesday's high.
At Monday's close, the stock formed a spinning top
candlestick pattern, suggesting a potential reversal.
The Stochastics % K line has cut the % D line downwards in
the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.
Psychology, a technical indicator, was at 83 on Monday. When
Psychology reaches a value greater than 75, an upward trend will
often change direction.
The stock closed 1 percent lower on Tuesday while the
benchmark index ended down 0.5 percent.
For a techincal chart: link.reuters.com/mat27s
CONTEXT:
A psychology analysis charts the percentage of times in the
period when the value was up (greater than its previous value).
When the psychology value is below 25 percent, a rebound is
likely. When above 75 percent, a reactionary fall is likely.
Spinning Top is a candlestick formation where the real body
is small despite a wide range of price movement throughout the
day. It suggests indecision on future direction of a stock.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)