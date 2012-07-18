Thailand's Siamgas and Petrochemicals Pcl emerges as a
front-runner on valuations and analyst revisions among eight
firms in the country's energy sector, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has a Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100
and a Value-Momentum score of 91, the highest in the sector.
Of the three analysts covering the stock, two recommend a
'strong buy' while one rates it a 'strong sell'.
The stock currently trades at 61 percent of its intrinsic
value of 24.5 baht. It is is up 3.45 percent month-to-date,
while the broader index is up 4.44 percent for the same
period, based on Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)