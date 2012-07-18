Thailand's Siamgas and Petrochemicals Pcl emerges as a front-runner on valuations and analyst revisions among eight firms in the country's energy sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has a Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100 and a Value-Momentum score of 91, the highest in the sector.

Of the three analysts covering the stock, two recommend a 'strong buy' while one rates it a 'strong sell'.

The stock currently trades at 61 percent of its intrinsic value of 24.5 baht. It is is up 3.45 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is up 4.44 percent for the same period, based on Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)