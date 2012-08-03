Siam Global House looks the most expensive among 13
companies in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm fares badly on the Relative Valuation (RV) model
with a score of 6. The lower the score, the more expensive the
stock.
The company's SmartEstimate forward 12-month P/E is 25.9,
while the peer average is 21.6.
The company also has a below-average Value-Momentum (Val-Mo)
score of 45.
Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, four rate it a
strong buy or buy, one ranks it a hold while two rate it a sell
or strong sell.
On the other end of the spectrum, Sri-Trang Agro Industry
PCL is the most undervalued in Thailand's consumer
discretionary sector with a RV score of 88. The higher the
score, the more undervalued the stock.
Sri-Trang's 12-month P/E is 7.2, compared to a peer average
of 17.
Siam Global is up over 54 percent year-to-date, against a
gain of over 17 percent in the broader index.
CONTEXT:
Siam Global House last reported its earnings on 11 May 2012.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
StarMine calculates a SmartEstimate by applying models to
the full range of current estimates and weighting them for
variables including estimate age, analyst experience, and the
presence of a RevisionCluster.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value
and momentum metrics.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)