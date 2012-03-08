March 8 Sime Darby emerges as a stand-out stock based on analysts' revisions among 22 companies in Malaysia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The conglomerate has an Analyst Revision score of 99. Since Feb. 29, 13 out of 25 analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on the company by 5.4 percent for the year to June 2012 since Feb. 29.

The stock has a SmartHoldings score of 97, suggesting an expected increase in institutional ownership.

The stock trades at 9.86 ringgit against an intrinsic value of 13.7 ringgit determined by StarMine. The shares have risen 3.6 percent over the past month, mostly in line with the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

On Feb 29, Sime Darby reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter profit to 1.1 billion Malaysian ringgit ($364 million) due to higher returns posted by all its divisions.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. ($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)