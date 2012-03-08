March 8 Sime Darby emerges as a
stand-out stock based on analysts' revisions among 22 companies
in Malaysia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The conglomerate has an Analyst Revision score of 99. Since
Feb. 29, 13 out of 25 analysts have raised their earnings per
share estimates on the company by 5.4 percent for the year to
June 2012 since Feb. 29.
The stock has a SmartHoldings score of 97, suggesting an
expected increase in institutional ownership.
The stock trades at 9.86 ringgit against an intrinsic value
of 13.7 ringgit determined by StarMine. The shares have risen
3.6 percent over the past month, mostly in line with the
benchmark index.
CONTEXT:
On Feb 29, Sime Darby reported a 26 percent rise in
second-quarter profit to 1.1 billion Malaysian ringgit ($364
million) due to higher returns posted by all its divisions.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model
that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or
decrease in institutional ownership.
($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)