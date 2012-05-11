Singapore Airlines emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 34 companies in the country's industrials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Analyst Revision score of 3 and analysts have downgraded their EPS estimates for the year ending March 2013, by 4 percent over the past week.

The downgrade comes as the airline posted its first loss since September 2009 in the fourth quarter.

The stock trades at S$ 10.25 against the intrinsic value of S$9.46, as determined by StarMine.

Of the 23 analysts tracking the stock, six give it either strong sell or sell recommendations, 12 have a hold and five give strong buy or buy ratings.

The stock is down more than 3 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down 3.24 percent for the same period, as of Thursday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)