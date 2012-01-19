Singapore companies such as plastic parts maker Meiban Group
and food and beverages group Etika International
Holdings are benefitting from Singapore's rising
exports to Malaysia.
Singapore's exports to Malaysia rose to a record 62.83
billion Singapore dollars in 2011.
Shares of Meiban surged as much as 30 percent on Thursday
after the company said it may be the subject of a takeover bid
by an unnamed party.
Graphic on Singapore companies with the highest percentage
of revenue from Malaysia:
link.reuters.com/rav95s
The data is based on a screening of the FTSE ST All Share
Index < .FTFSTAS> and sorted by companies with the highest
percentage of revenue from Malaysia.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)