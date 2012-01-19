Singapore companies such as plastic parts maker Meiban Group and food and beverages group Etika International Holdings are benefitting from Singapore's rising exports to Malaysia.

Singapore's exports to Malaysia rose to a record 62.83 billion Singapore dollars in 2011.

Shares of Meiban surged as much as 30 percent on Thursday after the company said it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.

Graphic on Singapore companies with the highest percentage of revenue from Malaysia:

