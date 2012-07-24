* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/xyv59s Shares of Singapore Airlines, which are down this week, could fall further, technicals suggest.

The stock faces strong resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average after having been on an uptrend since mid-June.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

The Moneyflow Index (MFI) is losing strength and has just crossed below the overbought zone at 80.

The stock is up nearly 7 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up over 5 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)