Credit default swaps (CDS) of three Singapore banks have widened the most over the past month among the 24 actively traded CDS in the country, Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.

A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit-worthiness and growing investor scepticism about a company's ability to service debt.

Five-year CDS spreads of DBS Group Holdings, United Overseas Bank and Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp have widened by around 20 percent each over the past month.

Credit default swaps of DBS have widened 21 percent to 125.77 basis points, that of UOB by 20 percent to 123.96 bp and OCBC by 19.1 percent to 125.724 bp.

The widening comes as the banks' shares fell sharply due to concerns in the euro zone.

The broader market is down more than 6.5 percent over the past month. Shares of DBS, UOB and OCBC have fallen over 5 percent during the same period.

CONTEXT

S&P Report: Eurozone risks could still hit Asia-Pacific banks