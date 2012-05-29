Credit default swaps (CDS) of three Singapore banks have
widened the most over the past month among the 24 actively
traded CDS in the country, Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.
A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit-worthiness
and growing investor scepticism about a company's ability to
service debt.
Five-year CDS spreads of DBS Group Holdings,
United Overseas Bank and Overseas-Chinese
Banking Corp have widened by around 20 percent
each over the past month.
Credit default swaps of DBS have widened 21 percent to
125.77 basis points, that of UOB by 20 percent to 123.96 bp and
OCBC by 19.1 percent to 125.724 bp.
The widening comes as the banks' shares fell sharply due to
concerns in the euro zone.
The broader market is down more than 6.5 percent
over the past month. Shares of DBS, UOB and OCBC have fallen
over 5 percent during the same period.
CONTEXT
