Singapore Press Holdings lags on analyst revisions
among nine companies in the city-state's consumer discretionary
sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company's Analyst Revision score has moved down to 25
from 83 a month ago.
Eight out of 16 analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm
for the year ending August 2012 by 4.3 percent over the past
month.
A low score of 25 in StarMine's SmartHoldings model suggests
potential decrease in institutional ownership.
The stock's forward 12-month EV/Revenue is 5.3 compared to
the peer average of 1.6.
The stock is up 4.71 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 5.6 percent for the same period, as
of Friday's close.
Genting Hong Kong leads the sector with an Analyst
Revision score of 92.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)