Stock markets in India, Singapore and Vietnam are trading at
oversold levels and could see a potential rise, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
India leads the pack of eight countries in Asia with the
lowest percentage of stocks trading above their 200-day Simple
Moving Average, followed by Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.
In general, when the number of stocks trading above their
200-day SMA comes below 20 percent of the total stocks traded,
many traders look for a reversal to the upside. When this number
gets above 90 percent, traders expect a fall.
For a chart on the percentage of stocks trading above the
200-day SMA: link.reuters.com/qer55s
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)