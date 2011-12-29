Somboon Advance Technology Pcl looks attractive at current levels in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector as the stock trades at half its Thomson Reuters StarMine intrinsic value of 41.50 baht.

The auto-parts maker has the highest Valuation-Momentum score of 89 in the sector among 14 companies in Thailand that are tracked by at least three analysts.

The stock has a high average long-term growth rate of 35 percent and trades at a price/earnings/growth ratio of 0.82.

It has a high Smart Holding score of 76, indicating potential increase in institutional interest.

Somboon stock is down 28 percent year to date compared with the benchmark's fall of 1.3 percent.

Seven of the eight analysts covering the stock rate it at "strong buy" or "buy". The eighth one has a "hold" rating.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)