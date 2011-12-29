Somboon Advance Technology Pcl looks attractive at
current levels in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector as
the stock trades at half its Thomson Reuters StarMine intrinsic
value of 41.50 baht.
The auto-parts maker has the highest Valuation-Momentum
score of 89 in the sector among 14 companies in Thailand that
are tracked by at least three analysts.
The stock has a high average long-term growth rate of 35
percent and trades at a price/earnings/growth ratio of 0.82.
It has a high Smart Holding score of 76, indicating
potential increase in institutional interest.
Somboon stock is down 28 percent year to date compared with
the benchmark's fall of 1.3 percent.
Seven of the eight analysts covering the stock rate it at
"strong buy" or "buy". The eighth one has a "hold" rating.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)