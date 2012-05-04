Somboon Advance Technology leads among 14 companies in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector based on a combination of valuation and analyst revision scores, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The auto parts maker has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 98 and an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 94.

The stock currently trades at less than half its intrinsic value of 61.09 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 84.

All nine analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings.

The stock is up nearly 36 percent year-to-date against a rise of almost 21 percent for the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)