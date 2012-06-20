Sound Global leads on analyst revisions among 114 companies in Singapore tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company's Analyst Revision Model score has moved up to 97 from 51 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bullish about its outlook.

Analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 3.3 percent over the past month.

The firm has a high SmartHoldings score of 96, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock trades at S$0.580, which is less than half its intrinsic value of S$1.34, as determined by StarMine.

The stock is up nearly 8.5 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 1.62 percent for same period, as of Tuesday's close.

All five analysts tracking the stock give it either strong buy or buy recommendations.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)