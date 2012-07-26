SPCG PCL lags on earnings quality among 10 firms in the Thai materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 1, the lowest in the sector.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates for the company by an average of 4.5 percent for financial year 2012.

It also has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 49 and a below-average Smart Holdings (SH) score of 16. Its Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score is 18, the second-lowest in the sector.

The metal company's net margin and free cashflow as a percent of sales for 2011 lags industry average by 11.3 and 346.7 percent respectively.

All three analysts covering the stock recommend a strong buy or buy.

The stock price is up nearly 7 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 16 percent for the same period, based on Wednesday's close.

Three other firms with low EQ scores in the sector are Tipco Asphalt, Thai Metal Trade and Sahaviriya Steel Industry with 2, 3 and 6 respectively

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)