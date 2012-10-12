Srithai Superware Pcl leads on analyst revisions among 14 companies in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters SmarMine shows.

The country's largest plastic tableware producer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 99, the highest in the sector. Over the past month, analysts have raised the average EPS estimate for FY12 by 22.5 percent.

A high score of 82 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 12.4 against the peer average of 16. On Tuesday, it hit an over 13-year high of 28.25 baht.

All three analysts tracking the stock rate it a "strong buy" or "buy". The stock has tripled year-to-date while the sector index is up nearly 60 percent for the same period, as of Thursday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Sri Trang Agro-Industry lags Thailand's consumer discretionary sector on analyst revisions with an ARM score of 12.

CONTEXT:

The company posted a net profit of 120.9 million baht for the quarter ended June 2012, from 75.5 million a year ago.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)