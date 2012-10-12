Srithai Superware Pcl leads on analyst revisions
among 14 companies in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector,
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
SmarMine shows.
The country's largest plastic tableware producer has an
Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 99, the highest in the
sector. Over the past month, analysts have raised the average
EPS estimate for FY12 by 22.5 percent.
A high score of 82 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 12.4
against the peer average of 16. On Tuesday, it hit an over
13-year high of 28.25 baht.
All three analysts tracking the stock rate it a "strong buy"
or "buy". The stock has tripled year-to-date while the sector
index is up nearly 60 percent for the same period, as
of Thursday's close.
On the other end of the spectrum, Sri Trang Agro-Industry
lags Thailand's consumer discretionary sector on
analyst revisions with an ARM score of 12.
CONTEXT:
The company posted a net profit of 120.9 million baht for
the quarter ended June 2012, from 75.5 million a year ago.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to
analysts who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)