Malaysia's Star Publication emerges as a strong
performer on earnings metrics among 19 firms in the country's
consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The publisher has Earnings Quality (EQ) and SmartHoldings
(SH) scores of 95 and 98 respectively, the highest in the
sector.
Its net margins exceeded the industry average by 2.9
percent, while its Free Cashflow as a percent of sales beat the
industry average by 7.5 percent, according to StarMine data.
The stock is up 1.27 percent year-to-date, while the broader
index is up 6.45 percent for the same period, as of
Wednesday's close.
Of the 11 analysts covering the company, two give it a
strong buy, seven have a hold and two rate it a sell or strong
sell.
Two other firms in the consumer discretionary sector with
high EQ scores are Berjaya Sports Toto and UMW
Holdings with 94 and 93 respectively.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
