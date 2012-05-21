Thailand's Stars Microelectronics ranks the lowest
on valuations and analyst revisions among eight companies in the
country's information technology sector tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm has low Value-Momentum and Analyst Revision scores
of 21 and 11 respectively. Its net margin lags the industry
average by nearly 26 percent.
The company has an abysmally low SmartHoldings score of 1.
Of the five analysts tracking the stock, one recommends a
hold and four rate it a strong sell.
The stock is down over 8 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up over 12 percent for the same period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
