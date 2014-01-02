A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in the midcap state-owned banks, including Corporation Bank (CRBK.NS), gain as dealers cite attractive valuations compared with larger private sector rivals.

Corporation Bank is trading at 0.4 times its 12-month forward book value, while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) is trading at 1.6 times, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. Corporation Bank shares are up 2.8 percent.

"With markets near record highs, traders are hunting for beaten down stocks, and private banks are quoting at almost twice the valuation of state-owned banks," an institutional dealer said.

Among other gainers, Indian Bank (INBA.NS) is up 3.6 percent, while Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS) gains 2.4 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)