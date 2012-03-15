Credit default swaps of STATS ChipPAC have widened
the most over the past month among the 24 actively traded CDS in
Singapore, Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.
A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit-worthiness
and growing investor scepticism about a company's ability to
service debt.
The company's 5-year CDS spread stood at
402.612 basis points on Thursday, having deteriorated by about
25 percent, or 79.98 basis points, over the past month
The semiconductor firm's shares have fallen nearly 8 percent
since it announced fourth-quarter results on Feb 1.
CONTEXT:
The company posted a 33 percent drop in operating income for
the December quarter.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)