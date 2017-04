Reuters Market Eye - NSE Midcap index is down 1.3 percent on profit-taking, after earlier surging as much as 2.1 percent to hit a record high at 10,673.75.

Heavy outperformance sine mid-March and investors' inclination for reducing perceived volatility in portfolios is leading to paring of positions in midcap stocks, dealers say.

Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS) slumps 7.8 percent, while Oriental Bank of Commerce (ORBC.NS) declines 5.8 percent, Jain Irrigation Systems (JAIR.NS) is down 4.2 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)