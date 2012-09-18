Singapore's STX OSV Ltd emerges as the best performer on Earnings Quality among 109 companies in the country, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The shipbuilder has the highest-possible Earnings Quality score of 100, suggesting strong earnings sustainability.

Three out of 14 analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company by 8.8 percent over the past month.

A high score of 85 in the SmartHoldings model suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock trades at S$1.63, which is less than half the intrinsic value of S$3.60 as determined by StarMine.

It also leads with a dividend yield of 13.9.

The stock is down 1.2 percent over the past month, while the broader index rose marginally during the same period, as of Monday's close.

CONTEXT:

In June, STX OSV won contracts worth $117 million

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, r decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)