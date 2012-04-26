Indonesia's Summarecon Agung emerges as a stand-out
performer based on analyst revisions among 19 companies in the
country's financial sector tracked by at least three analysts,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm has an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 98 and
analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company by 6.9 percent
for the year ending 2012 over the past month.
The stock has a SmartHoldings score of 92, suggesting
expected increase in institutional ownership.
Eleven out of 12 analysts tracking the stock have either
strong buy or buy recommendations while one has a hold rating.
The stock is up 17.5 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 3 percent for the same period as of
Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy;editing by Sunil Nair)