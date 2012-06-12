Indonesia's Surya Citra Media emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among eight companies in the country's consumer discretionary sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Analyst Revision score of 6 and analysts have downgraded their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012, by 3.9 percent over the past month.

It has below-average SmartHoldings and Relative Valuation scores of 40 and 43 respectively.

The stock's forward P/E is 16.4 while the 10-year median is 12.1.

The stock is up more than 2 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 6 percent percent for the same period, as of Monday's close.

Media Nusantara has the highest ARM score of 94 in the sector, with analysts upgrading their EPS estimates by nearly 2 percent over the past month.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)