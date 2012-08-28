Ta Ann Holdings lags on analyst revisions among 11
companies in Malaysia's materials sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 1, the
lowest in the sector. This score has declined 12 points in the
last 30 days. It also has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 27
and a Smartholdings (SH) score of 30.
The timber manufacturer's forward 12 month P/BV ratio lags
the industry average by over 50 percent. Its free cashflow as of
June 2012 has fallen 168 percent from 44 million ringgit a year
ago.
The stock currently trades at 87 percent of its intrinsic
value of 4.79 ringgit.
Four out of six analysts have cut EPS estimates for FY12 by
an average of 36.2 percent, and and five of six have revised
their expectations for FY13 down by an average of 26.7 percent
since Aug. 2, 2012.
The stock is down nearly 8 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up nearly 8 percent for the same
period, as of Monday's close.
Another firm that scores low on ARM in the Malaysian
materials sector is WTK Holdings with 8.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)