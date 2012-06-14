Tan Chong Motor lags on analyst revisions among 19 companies in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company's Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has decreased to 2 from 35 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bearish about its outlook.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending December 2012 by an average of 9.2 percent over the past month.

It had a negative free cash flow of 110 million ringgit on 31 March 2012 against a negative 55 million ringgit at end-December 2011, while net income rose to 32 million ringgit at end-March 2012 from 31 million ringgit the preceeding quarter. This suggests that earnings are not backed by cash flows.

Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

Of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, two recommend a strong buy, five rate it a hold while three rank it a sell or strong sell.

The stock has appreciated just over 1 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down marginally for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

Three other firms in the sector with low ARM scores are Genting Malaysia, Parkson Holdings and Masterskill Education Group with 4, 5 and 7 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)