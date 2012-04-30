Tanjung Offshore emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 12 companies in Malaysia's energy sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows,

The company has an Analyst Revision score of 6 and analysts have downgraded EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 5 percent.

Its low SmartHolding score of 13 suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

Five out of six analysts tracking the stock have strong sell ratings while one has a sell.

The stock is down nearly 16 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 1.28 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)