Tassal Group looks the most attractive on
valuations among 14 stocks in Australia's consumer staples
sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm has a Relative Valuation (RV) score of 94, the
highest in the sector and an above-average Value-Momentum
(Val-Mo) score of 75. The higher the RV score the cheaper the
stock compared to its peers.
Tassal's Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased 35 points
to 63 since the company reported higher full-year revenue on
Aug. 24.
The firm's net margin and free cash flow (FCF) as a
percentage of sales for 2011 beat the industry average by 4
percent and 6.3 percent respectively.
Its FCF increased over 10 times to A$21 million for the year
ending June 2012 from a year earlier, while its net income
stayed relatively stable, falling only A$2 million to A$28
million during the same period.
Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, two give it a
'strong buy' or 'buy' rating, four have a 'hold' and one rates
it a 'sell'.
The stock has risen 10.2 percent over the past 30 days,
while the broader index gained 7.02 percent for the same
period, as of Wednesday's close.
On the other end of the spectrum, Blackmores Ltd
and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd are the most expensive
stocks in the Aussie consumer staples sector with an RV score of
20 each.
CONTEXT:
Tassal's FY2012 revenue rose 16 percent year-on-year driven
by growth in its domestic market. Retail market continued to be
the largest driver of sales revenue and volumes for Tassal.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking
of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100
representing the highest rank.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte)