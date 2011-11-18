Crane rental company Tat Hong Holdings is seeing the biggest upgrades in consensus earnings revisions over the past week in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Consensus full-year EPS estimates for Tat have risen by 7.9 percent, followed by shipbuilder STX OSV Holdings, whose earnings were revised up by 7.6 percent, the data shows.

Over the same period, consensus estimates for the 89 companies have declined by 1.1 percent. The data tracked Singapore-listed companies with a market value of at least S$50 million and at least five analysts covering the firms.



Tat Hong, ranked as Asia's largest crane company, caters to businesses including the infrastructure, oil and gas, mining, construction and engineering sectors. More than half of its revenue comes from Australia.



Norway's STX OSV, alongwith its subsidiaries, is a global shipbuilder, constructing offshore and specialized vessels used in the offshore oil and gas exploration & production and oil services industries.



