Crane rental company Tat Hong Holdings is seeing
the biggest upgrades in consensus earnings revisions over the
past week in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
Consensus full-year EPS estimates for Tat have risen by 7.9
percent, followed by shipbuilder STX OSV Holdings,
whose earnings were revised up by 7.6 percent, the
data shows.
Over the same period, consensus estimates for the 89
companies have declined by 1.1 percent. The data tracked
Singapore-listed companies with a market value of at least S$50
million and at least five analysts covering the firms.
CONTEXT:
Tat Hong, ranked as Asia's largest crane company, caters to
businesses including the infrastructure, oil and gas, mining,
construction and engineering sectors. More than half of its
revenue comes from Australia.
External link for latest results:
r.reuters.com/sud25s
Norway's STX OSV, alongwith its subsidiaries, is a global
shipbuilder, constructing offshore and specialized vessels used
in the offshore oil and gas exploration & production and oil
services industries.
External PDF link for latest results:
r.reuters.com/tud25s
(Reporting by Sunil Brahmavar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
Anshuman Daga)