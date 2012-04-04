(Refiles to add Reuters Instrument Code for Yongnam Holdings)

Tat Hong Holdings ranks high on a combination of earnings revisions and valuation metrics among 115 companies in Singapore tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The crane rental company has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 100 and a high Analyst Revision Model score of 98.

StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at S$1.78, about twice its current price of around S$0.92.

It also has a SmartHoldings score of 94, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up about 4 percent over the last month while the broader index is up about 0.72 percent for the same period.

Another stock with a strong Val-Mo score is Yongnam Holdings with 99. It trades at less than half its instrinsic value of S$ 0.70 as pegged by StarMine, and has a SmartHoldings score of 98.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)