* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tap97s

Shares of Telekomunikasi Indonesia, which are up more than 18 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking, technicals suggest.

The stock price has fallen below the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Friday, which is a negative sign.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 40 on Friday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and it is bearish.

The stock is up more than 15 percent over the month, while the broader index is flat for the same period, as of Thursday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)