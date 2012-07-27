Tenaga Nasional emerges as the front-runner on
valuations and analyst revisions among six firms in Malaysia's
utilities sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 99
and a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 92, the highest in the
sector.
The utility company has a high SmartHoldings (SH) score of
98, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.
Ten of the 20 analysts tracking the stock have upgraded their
EPS estimates for 2012 by an average of 5.7 percent as of July
17, and eight have upgraded their estimates for next year by an
average of 9.2 percent as of July 19.
Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a strong
buy or buy, five rate it a hold and two rank it a sell.
The stock currently trades at 62 percent of its intrinsic
value of 6.80 ringgit. It is up over 15 percent year-to-date,
while the broader index is up just over 6 percent for
the same period, based on Thursday's close.
Another firm in the Malaysian utilities sector with a high
Val-Mo score is Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad with 89.
CONTEXT:
On July 19, Tenaga Nasional reported a net profit of 619.1
million ringgit for the third-quarter ended May, from a loss of
179.2 million ringgit a year ago.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)