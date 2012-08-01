Australia's Ten Network Holdings emerges as the worst
performer based on analyst revisions and valuations among 55
firms in the country's consumer discretionary sector, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company fares badly with Analyst Revision and
Value-Momentum scores of 1 each.
Five out of 13 analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the
firm by 9.5 percent for the year ending August 2012, since July
20.
A low score of 10 in the SmartHoldings model suggests a
potential decrease in institutional ownership.
The stock is down nearly 6 percent over the past month,
while the sector index is down 1 percent, based on
Tuesday's close.
Village Roadshow leads the sector with an ARM score
of 94 and Val-Mo score of 100.
CONTEXT:
Ten Network Q3 TV rev down 12 pct, gives FY guidance
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)