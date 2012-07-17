Thai Airways International emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among 15 companies in Thailand's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision Model (ARM) scores of 98 and 97 respectively are the highest in the sector.

Of the 17 analysts tracking the stock, seven rate it a strong buy or buy, eight rank it a hold while two recommend a strong sell.

The stock currently trades at less than half its intrinsic value of 48.42 baht.

It is up 5 percent year-to-date against an almost 19 percent rise in the broader index for the same period, as of Monday's close.

Another stock with high Val-Mo and ARM scores is Bangkok Expressway with 96 and 93 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past .

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)