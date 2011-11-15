Shares in Advance Info Service hit a record high of 143 Thai baht after rising for the third straight day. The shares are trading above their 10-day, 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average in the rally that started in late September.

However, the rise in the share price is not backed by an increase in volume, a bearish sign.

As per the Average Directional Index (ADX), an indicator used to measure the strength or weakness of the current trend, Advanced Info's ADX line is currently at 20. An ADX line below 25 indicates a weak trend, stock price enters a range, when ADX rises above 25 stock price tends to trend.

Advanced Info's price chart shows a negative divergence or non-conformation between price and the ADX line. The shares made new highs, but the ADX line has made lower highs, which could be taken as a sign that the trend momentum is changing.

Graphic on shares: link.reuters.com/myn94s

CONTEXT:

Advanced Info, Thailand's top mobile phone operator, reported a better-than-expected 26 percent rise in July-September earnings on November 9 due to rising revenue in both voice and data services.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 15 have a "buy" or "strong buy", four have a "hold" rating and three analysts rate it a "sell".

The company expects higher investment in 2012. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)