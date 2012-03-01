Thailand's CS Loxinfo Pcl, Delta Electronics Pcl , Bangkok Expressway Pcl, MCOT Pcl and Major Cineplex Group Pcl top the list of stocks offering the highest dividend yields in the country, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes 27 companies with a StarMine Earnings Quality Score greater than 70 and tracked by at least three analysts.

Currently, CS Loxinfo offers a dividend yield of 8.5 percent while Delta Electronics offers 7.5 percent.

The five stocks also trade at a discount of more than 30 percent to their intrinsic value as calculated by StarMine and also have a SmartHoldings score greater than 85.

CS Loxinfo, Bangkok Expressway and Major Cineplex have buy recommendations while MCOT has a hold rating and Delta a sell.

For a dataset: link.reuters.com/jej86s

CONTEXT:

CS Loxinfo provides internet and communication services, Delta Electronics makes and exports electronics equipment and parts, Bangkok Expressway builds and operates expressways, MCOT is engaged in the mass media business and Major Cineplex is a lifestyle and entertainment company.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality Model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)